Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Another defeat as Dons fall four points from safety
MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone
Get the latest from the game
Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Four points to safety now. The recovery job needed gets seemingly bigger with every passing week
Great save from Cumming, deep corner out to Worrall who fires through the crowd, the keeper denying him with his feet
Holland replaces Johnson, while Ojo, who was given his final last warning, gets replaced for the hosts.
Surely Ojo has to go here, he’s tripped Dean 25 yards from goal, he’s already on a yellow... Nothing from the ref. Astounding. Wow.
Mo Eisa hasn’t had any joy whatsoever this afternoon, and he goes straight down the tunnel as he’s replaced by Max Dean
Cumming gets something on Harrison’s strike to put it onto the post. Dons get away with that. It was a decent passage of play from the hosts, and a fierce shot on the turn but the keeper does well ti tip it onto the frame again
Finally a shot on goal - Daniel Harvie fires his right-footed effort harmlessly wide