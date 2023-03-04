News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Live

Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Another defeat as Dons fall four points from safety

MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Get the latest from the game

Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates

FULL TIME: Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons

Four points to safety now. The recovery job needed gets seemingly bigger with every passing week

90 mins: Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

80 mins: Cumming saves again

Great save from Cumming, deep corner out to Worrall who fires through the crowd, the keeper denying him with his feet

76 mins: More subs

Holland replaces Johnson, while Ojo, who was given his final last warning, gets replaced for the hosts.

71 mins: Johnson comes close

The midfielder rises highest at the corner but heads just over the top

70 mins: Ojo extremely lucky

Surely Ojo has to go here, he’s tripped Dean 25 yards from goal, he’s already on a yellow... Nothing from the ref. Astounding. Wow.

63 mins: Change for Dons

Mo Eisa hasn’t had any joy whatsoever this afternoon, and he goes straight down the tunnel as he’s replaced by Max Dean

60 mins: Cumming saves

Cumming gets something on Harrison’s strike to put it onto the post. Dons get away with that. It was a decent passage of play from the hosts, and a fierce shot on the turn but the keeper does well ti tip it onto the frame again

54 mins: Harvie with a strike

Finally a shot on goal - Daniel Harvie fires his right-footed effort harmlessly wide

50 mins: Another booking

Harrison is in the mix again, this time getting bundled over by Harvie who goes into the book

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Port ValeLeague One