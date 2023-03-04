Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone
Get the latest from the game
Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME
After kicking out at Sean Roughan in stoppage time on Tuesday night against Lincoln City, Jonathan Leko has been handed a three-match ban, meaning he will miss this afternoon’s game, as well as forthcoming games against Cambridge and Accrington.
A huge blow for Mark Jackson.
Zak Jules is no stranger to Port Vale, having spent six months at Vale Park back in 2018, but it was a loan move the defender admitted it was the wrong time for him, having just recovered from hamstring surgery.
“It was a strange one for me,” he said. “I went off the back of a bad hamstring injury, I'd recovered from surgery and the opportunity popped up for me to go and play games.
“Looking back, I was a lot younger and wasn't as wise, so I probably shouldn't have gone considering where I was at with my fitness. It was way too soon, and it proved to be. It was a brief stint.”
Darrell Clarke
They're a footballing side, and MK Dons will be disappointed not to have build on last season. Jacko has gone in there, steadied the ship somewhat, and will be trying to get out of the relegation zone so we're expecting a tough afternoon.
Mark Jackson
We know it will be a tough game, we know they're not on a great run of form, but we know they're an aggressive team with a certain style, in certain formations which we have to be mindful of, and we have to be fully ready for that, and we are.
Three changes for MK Dons: Leko (ban), McEachran (injury) and Robson out, Lawrence, Devoy and Johnson in as Dons go 3-5-2
Team: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Lawrence, Harvie, Johnson, Maghoma, Devoy, Kaikai, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Grant, Dean
Nothing of note in the opening few minutes here. Port Vale with more of the ball at this stage but nothing to really cause Dons any concerns