Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons take on Port Vale this afternoon at Vale Park as they look to escape the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
5 hours ago

Port Vale 1-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Pre-match stats

Read the form, odds and pre-match stats ahead of kick-off

Leko banned for three matches

Jonathan Leko has been banned for three matches
After kicking out at Sean Roughan in stoppage time on Tuesday night against Lincoln City, Jonathan Leko has been handed a three-match ban, meaning he will miss this afternoon’s game, as well as forthcoming games against Cambridge and Accrington.

A huge blow for Mark Jackson.

‘A strange loan’ for Jules

Zak Jules played for Port Vale on loan, and under their boss Darrell Clarke when the pair were at Walsall
Zak Jules is no stranger to Port Vale, having spent six months at Vale Park back in 2018, but it was a loan move the defender admitted it was the wrong time for him, having just recovered from hamstring surgery.

“It was a strange one for me,” he said. “I went off the back of a bad hamstring injury, I'd recovered from surgery and the opportunity popped up for me to go and play games.

“Looking back, I was a lot younger and wasn't as wise, so I probably shouldn't have gone considering where I was at with my fitness. It was way too soon, and it proved to be. It was a brief stint.”

Clarke on Dons

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke
They're a footballing side, and MK Dons will be disappointed not to have build on last season. Jacko has gone in there, steadied the ship somewhat, and will be trying to get out of the relegation zone so we're expecting a tough afternoon.

Darrell Clarke

Jacko on Port Vale

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson
We know it will be a tough game, we know they're not on a great run of form, but we know they're an aggressive team with a certain style, in certain formations which we have to be mindful of, and we have to be fully ready for that, and we are.

Mark Jackson

MK Dons team news - three changes

A stoppage time change, but still bent a free-kick just wide at the death
Three changes for MK Dons: Leko (ban), McEachran (injury) and Robson out, Lawrence, Devoy and Johnson in as Dons go 3-5-2

Team: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Lawrence, Harvie, Johnson, Maghoma, Devoy, Kaikai, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Grant, Dean

Port Vale’s side to face MK Dons

Kick-off

Sullay Kaikai gets the game underway

4 mins: Slow start

Nothing of note in the opening few minutes here. Port Vale with more of the ball at this stage but nothing to really cause Dons any concerns

7 mins: Vale pressure

A bit of a spell there for the hosts as they win a corner, which is cleared but they recycle and win a free-kick, which top-scorer Ellis Harrison heads over the top.

Dons have not yet had a spell on the ball in these opening stages.

