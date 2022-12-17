News you can trust since 1981
Portsmouth 0-2 MK Dons - Victory at last for MK Dons

Dean Lewington leads MK Dons into League One action against Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon

By The Newsroom
13 minutes ago
MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon in League One

Get the latest from the game below

Portsmouth 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates

View from the press box

FULL TIME!

Well would you believe that?! Lewington wins his first game as manager! Massive points for Dons. Massive.

GET IN

81 mins: Lewie makes his first change

On comes Louie Barry, relpacing Nathan Holland for the closing stages.

78 mins: Dons holding firm

It’s all Portsmouth at the moment as they desperately seek a goal to get back into this one, but Dons’ defence is holding up well to the pressure, with Cumming remaining relatively unused.

Louie Barry being called back to the bench to get ready to come on.

71 mins: Another Dons free-kick

Eisa wins another free-kick on the edge of the box, this time he takes it himself but sends it over the bar.

64 mins: GOAL! Tucker fires Dons further ahead

Huge weight off Grant’s mind as Jack Tucker makes it 2-0!

The corner comes into the mix, it’s not cleared, it drops to O’Hora who has his back to goal, he pokes it in the direction of Tucker who prods home under Griffiths.

62 mins: What a chance for Dons

DONS COUNTER! Oh, Grant one on one with the keeper, Griffiths makes the save. Had to be better.

60 mins: Chances for MK Dons

Johnson’s strike into the wall, Eisa then into the wall. MK Dons through again as Harvie plays in Eisa who forces a save from Griffith before O’Hora then sticks the rebound over the bar

56 mins: Portsmouth furious with the officials

Lino has had a stinker there - the flag went up on Koroma after O’Hora’s touch put him in behind. Koroma stuck it in the net, but Cumming had stopped. Portsmouth furious and they have a point.

53 mins: Solid start from Dons

As to be expected, Portsmouth have come out firing in this second half but so far, nothing to really test Cumming. Dons still looking content to try and hit on the counter, with Nathan Holland firing an effort harmlessly over the top

