Portsmouth 0-2 MK Dons - Victory at last for MK Dons
Dean Lewington leads MK Dons into League One action against Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon
MK Dons are in action against Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon in League One
Get the latest from the game below
Portsmouth 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE
Well would you believe that?! Lewington wins his first game as manager! Massive points for Dons. Massive.
GET IN
On comes Louie Barry, relpacing Nathan Holland for the closing stages.
It’s all Portsmouth at the moment as they desperately seek a goal to get back into this one, but Dons’ defence is holding up well to the pressure, with Cumming remaining relatively unused.
Louie Barry being called back to the bench to get ready to come on.
Eisa wins another free-kick on the edge of the box, this time he takes it himself but sends it over the bar.
Huge weight off Grant’s mind as Jack Tucker makes it 2-0!
The corner comes into the mix, it’s not cleared, it drops to O’Hora who has his back to goal, he pokes it in the direction of Tucker who prods home under Griffiths.
DONS COUNTER! Oh, Grant one on one with the keeper, Griffiths makes the save. Had to be better.
Johnson’s strike into the wall, Eisa then into the wall. MK Dons through again as Harvie plays in Eisa who forces a save from Griffith before O’Hora then sticks the rebound over the bar
Lino has had a stinker there - the flag went up on Koroma after O’Hora’s touch put him in behind. Koroma stuck it in the net, but Cumming had stopped. Portsmouth furious and they have a point.