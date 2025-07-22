Posh strike late to beat MK Dons in penultimate pre-season test

Pre-season: MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals in the final eight minutes from Peterborough United ensured MK Dons tasted defeat at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, going down 2-1.

Leading through Aaron Collins’ fifth goal of the pre-season campaign after 15 minutes, Dons looked good value for the result - the only game to be held at MK1 before the season opener on August 2 against Oldham Athletic - but an inexperienced defence were caught out by Chris Conn-Clarke and Archie Collins late on as Darren Ferguson’s side snatched the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their penultimate pre-season game, Warne named a side which was around half of what is likely to take to the field against Oldham on the opening day.

The front three was strong though, and combined well for the opening goal, coming when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing crossed for Aaron Collins to net his fifth goal of the pre-season campaign.

Having lost Nathan Thompson at Wealdstone on Saturday, Jack Sanders in training with a quad issue and Laurence Maguire not seen since the training camp in Spain, Dons were light on the ground for defenders and were dealt yet another blow midway through the first-half when Sam Sherring pulled up holding his hamstring. He was replaced by Charlie Waller.

Despite the difference of a division between the sides, Dons looked a match for Darren Ferguson’s side, coming close through Alex Gilbey and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, while at the other end, Donnay O’Brien-Brady hit the bar with a brilliant curling effort, while Gustav Lindgren was denied a shooting opportunity by Luke Offord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In typical pre-season fashion, the fizz and enthusiasm waned in the second-half, and in particular when a host of changes came.

Substitute Jonathan Leko came closest to doubling Dons’ advantage with a sight of goal which he neither crossed nor shot with.

Academy products Simone Troso, Keon Lewis-Burgess and Kobe Sinclair-Linton came on with 14 minutes remaining, leaving Dons with a teenage back-four for the remainder of the game.

But they would twice get caught out late on as Posh claimed a late win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Conn-Clarke though would neatly finish with eight minutes left to go, putting home James Dornelly’s cross before a clever set-piece caught Dons on the hop four minutes later, Archie Collins given space on the edge of the box to fire home the winner.

MK Dons: MacGillivray (Trueman 71), Jones (Tripp 62), Sherring (Waller 24), Offord (Troso 76), Tomlinson (Sinclair-Linton 76), Kelly (Collar 62), Thompson-Sommers (Lewis-Burgess 76), Gilbey (Lemonheigh-Evans 62), Collins (Hendry 62), Mendez-Laing (Nemane 46), Hepburn-Murphy (Leko 62)