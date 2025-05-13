Potter makes MK Dons return as he joins Warne's coaching staff

The former MK Dons midfielder returns to Stadium MK as first team coach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar face is returning to MK Dons this summer in the form of Darren Potter as he joins Paul Warne’s backroom staff.

The 40-year-old made 267 appearances for Dons during a six-year spell at MK1, becoming a fundamental part of Karl Robinson’s side as he anchored the midfield. He was part of Dons’ team which secured promotion to the Championship ten years ago, before departing in the summer of 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moved to Rotherham where he played under Warne, and would later reunite with Richie Barker, who he also knew from his time in Milton Keynes.

Read More Gladwin heads trio of coaching departures from MK Dons

Since hanging up his playing boots in November 2020, when he took up a coaching role at Port Vale. He moved to their rivals Stoke City where he joined the academy system for the Potters, progressing up the ranks where he became U18s manager in January this year.

On returning to MK Dons as a coach, Potter said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here! I'm quite familiar with the surroundings and the facilities already, which always helps. I just can't wait to meet all the players in pre-season and get straight to work.

"Being here as a player, I understand and share the ambition this club has, there's so much potential here, and I'm excited to be a part of that again, just in a different capacity this time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've played under Paul Warne before, and I loved my time working with him; he's an excellent coach, and I'm thrilled to be working with him and Richie at Stadium MK. We're all really looking forward to the future here."

On Potter’s return, Warne said: "First and foremost, he's an incredible coach; his attention to detail in training and on match days will add immense value.

"Not only that, but Darren is an excellent human being, whom I'm very familiar with having coached in the past. His skills and attributes as a player were remarkable, even at 32 years old.

“Pottsy shares my views and approach to the game, and he will be a crucial component to our coaching team.”