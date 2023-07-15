News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even at The Hive

MK Dons are in action again this afternoon, taking on Barnet in the second of their pre-season fixtures

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE

16:53 BST

FULL TIME: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons

All over here, Dons and Barnet end honours even.

A much better second-half than first, showing just how much of an impact the wind really made.

16:50 BST

90 mins: Dons’ best passage

Burns wins the ball back on the right, Smith jinks and dances through but rather than pulling the trigger from the edge of the box, plays in an offside Leko

16:45 BST

86 mins: Barnet head wide

Close call for Dons there as Courtney Senior ghosts in at the back post unmarked but heads wide

16:37 BST

78 mins: Bizarre moment

None of the Barnet players were paying attention there as the ball is played back towards the keeper, and it nearly rolls into the net for an own goal. Fortunately for Walker, it goes just wide for a corner.

16:36 BST

77 mins: Overhit it

Dons win a corner, which hits our photographer Jane! I’m not blaming her but... Burns’ corner is blasted all the way through and out on the far side

16:30 BSTUpdated 16:31 BST

71 mins: More Dons changes

Max Dean, Dean Lewington, Matt Smith, Dan Kemp and Phoenix Scholtz coming on. Gilbey, O’Hora, Williams, Tripp and Eisa all coming off.

16:22 BST

63 mins: Changes for Dons

Smith, Harvie, Devoy, Leko and Burns come on for MK Dons. Off go Tucker, Jules, Holland, Morris and Robson.

16:21 BST

61 mins: Barnet making changes

Looks like wholesale changes for the home side as MK Dons prepare a raft of substitutions themselves.

16:16 BST

57 mins: Dons win a corner

The visitors are now starting to force the issue a bit more, and Holland has a deflected effort over the bar to win a corner.

The set piece is a poor one though.

16:13 BST

54 mins: GOAL! Eisa draws Dons level

Terrific finish from Mo Eisa to draw Dons level. The ball through from Gilbey looked dead and easy for Walker, but the striker races onto it, rounds the keeper and from a narrow angle, fires Dons to parity.

1-1.

