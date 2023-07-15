Pre-season: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even at The Hive
MK Dons are in action again this afternoon, taking on Barnet in the second of their pre-season fixtures
FULL TIME: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons
All over here, Dons and Barnet end honours even.
A much better second-half than first, showing just how much of an impact the wind really made.
90 mins: Dons’ best passage
Burns wins the ball back on the right, Smith jinks and dances through but rather than pulling the trigger from the edge of the box, plays in an offside Leko
86 mins: Barnet head wide
Close call for Dons there as Courtney Senior ghosts in at the back post unmarked but heads wide
78 mins: Bizarre moment
None of the Barnet players were paying attention there as the ball is played back towards the keeper, and it nearly rolls into the net for an own goal. Fortunately for Walker, it goes just wide for a corner.
77 mins: Overhit it
Dons win a corner, which hits our photographer Jane! I’m not blaming her but... Burns’ corner is blasted all the way through and out on the far side
71 mins: More Dons changes
Max Dean, Dean Lewington, Matt Smith, Dan Kemp and Phoenix Scholtz coming on. Gilbey, O’Hora, Williams, Tripp and Eisa all coming off.
63 mins: Changes for Dons
Smith, Harvie, Devoy, Leko and Burns come on for MK Dons. Off go Tucker, Jules, Holland, Morris and Robson.
61 mins: Barnet making changes
Looks like wholesale changes for the home side as MK Dons prepare a raft of substitutions themselves.
57 mins: Dons win a corner
The visitors are now starting to force the issue a bit more, and Holland has a deflected effort over the bar to win a corner.
The set piece is a poor one though.
54 mins: GOAL! Eisa draws Dons level
Terrific finish from Mo Eisa to draw Dons level. The ball through from Gilbey looked dead and easy for Walker, but the striker races onto it, rounds the keeper and from a narrow angle, fires Dons to parity.
1-1.