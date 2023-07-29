News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: MK Dons 1-3 Northampton Town - Re-live the game as it happened

MK Dons finish their pre-season campaign this afternoon at Stadium MK when they take on Northampton Town

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 1-3 Northampton Town - LIVE

Show new updates
16:58 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Northampton Town

A disappointing end to what was probably Dons’ best half of football in their pre-season campaign.

Offered a decent attacking threat, got a goal, looked pretty secure and gave up precious little until that late Abimola goal. Fox’s effort a minute later was just another sucker punch.

16:52 BST

90 mins: Another change

Daniel Harvie limps out under his own power, Phoenix Scholtz replaces him

16:51 BST

89 mins: Surely a penalty?!

MacGillivray looks to have cleaned out Abimola as clear as day (from 70 yards away) but the referee who was much closer has not given a spot kick there.

16:50 BST

88 mins: GOAL - Northampton make sure

Ben Fox adds a third for Northampton with a deflected effort over the top of MacGillivray

16:49 BST

87 mins: GOAL - Abimola scores a cracker

A great goal from substitute Peter Abimola surely wins this one for Northampton. Brings the ball down really well just inside the box to flick it past MacGillivray

2-1 Northampton

16:44 BST

82 mins: Hondermarck could be in trouble here

The Northampton mifielder could be in a spot of bother here. He’s already been booked (in a friendly) and has just really left a nasty one on Ethan Robson. Ref’s calling him over for a word and has told him in no uncertain terms “it’s a friendly, chill out” but has let him carry on.

16:38 BST

77 mins: ‘Brave' defending

Cameron Norman didn’t know a lot about the block he’s just put in, mostly because he’s in a heap on the ground holding his head after getting a knock at that Northampton corner. The ball is fired back in, and it hits Norman’s stricken body on the deck before the ref decides to stop play

16:36 BST

75mins: Time for Max

Striker Max Dean is going to get a run out here, he’s ready to come on. He’ll replace the impressive Anker, who is met with a standing ovation.

16:30 BST

69 mins: Anker with a header?!

One of the shortest players on the pitch but he should score there for MK Dons. Terrific break from Harvie down the Dons left, he clips the ball in neatly to the near post and Anker can’t direct his header from inside the six yard box.

16:27 BST

65 mins: Into the wall

It’s Harvie who takes it with a CR7 style approach, but it’s thrashed into the wall.

Anker is having a cracking game here, he’s just out-muscled a few Northampton players who want his new blue shirt off his back. The Gilbey flies into a challenge to get the crowd in front of us riled up. Football is back!

