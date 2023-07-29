Pre-season: MK Dons 1-3 Northampton Town - Re-live the game as it happened
MK Dons finish their pre-season campaign this afternoon at Stadium MK when they take on Northampton Town
Get the latest from the game
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Northampton Town
A disappointing end to what was probably Dons’ best half of football in their pre-season campaign.
Offered a decent attacking threat, got a goal, looked pretty secure and gave up precious little until that late Abimola goal. Fox’s effort a minute later was just another sucker punch.
90 mins: Another change
Daniel Harvie limps out under his own power, Phoenix Scholtz replaces him
89 mins: Surely a penalty?!
MacGillivray looks to have cleaned out Abimola as clear as day (from 70 yards away) but the referee who was much closer has not given a spot kick there.
88 mins: GOAL - Northampton make sure
Ben Fox adds a third for Northampton with a deflected effort over the top of MacGillivray
87 mins: GOAL - Abimola scores a cracker
A great goal from substitute Peter Abimola surely wins this one for Northampton. Brings the ball down really well just inside the box to flick it past MacGillivray
2-1 Northampton
82 mins: Hondermarck could be in trouble here
The Northampton mifielder could be in a spot of bother here. He’s already been booked (in a friendly) and has just really left a nasty one on Ethan Robson. Ref’s calling him over for a word and has told him in no uncertain terms “it’s a friendly, chill out” but has let him carry on.
77 mins: ‘Brave' defending
Cameron Norman didn’t know a lot about the block he’s just put in, mostly because he’s in a heap on the ground holding his head after getting a knock at that Northampton corner. The ball is fired back in, and it hits Norman’s stricken body on the deck before the ref decides to stop play
75mins: Time for Max
Striker Max Dean is going to get a run out here, he’s ready to come on. He’ll replace the impressive Anker, who is met with a standing ovation.
69 mins: Anker with a header?!
One of the shortest players on the pitch but he should score there for MK Dons. Terrific break from Harvie down the Dons left, he clips the ball in neatly to the near post and Anker can’t direct his header from inside the six yard box.
65 mins: Into the wall
It’s Harvie who takes it with a CR7 style approach, but it’s thrashed into the wall.
Anker is having a cracking game here, he’s just out-muscled a few Northampton players who want his new blue shirt off his back. The Gilbey flies into a challenge to get the crowd in front of us riled up. Football is back!