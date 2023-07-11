News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - Dons are beaten at Grosvenor Vale

MK Dons start their pre-season campaign against Wealdstone tonight

By Toby Lock
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:35 BST

Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

21:33 BST

FULL TIME: Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons

And that ends the first pre-season game of the campaign.

A decent spectacle, but ends in defeat for MK Dons

21:27 BST

85 mins: GOAL! Wealdstone retake the lead

Another excellent volley, this time from Giovanni McGregor lashes the home side back in front!

21:27 BST

84 mins: Jules comes close

Defender Zak Jules could fires Dons in front there as he gets on the end of Morris’ set piece and puts it into the side netting

21:23 BST

81 mins: GOAL! Dons are level

Corr what a goal from Max Dean to equalise!

A ball flicked through by Darragh Burns it perfectly into the path of the former Leeds man to hit on the volley on the turn to lash it past the keeper and draw Dons level at last.

1-1

21:20 BST

77 mins: Clean connection for Robson...

A good ball into the mix from Burns draws two defenders to Dennis, and Robson is able to come into the back stick unmarked, but despite hitting his volley crisp as you like, it’s well over the bar and actually out the ground

21:18 BST

75 mins: How’s Dean not scored?!

Dean should pull Dons level as he catches the Wealdstone keeper (Trialist A) dawdling on the ball but can’t convert

21:14 BSTUpdated 21:15 BST

72 mins: Dean causing problems

Lively start for Max Dean. He wins the ball on the right-hand side, fizzes a ball in which the Wealdstone defence have to stick over their own bar.

The corner is only half-cleared, it potters around the area before Robson’s cross flies through untouched.

21:09 BSTUpdated 21:11 BST

65 mins: Dons make the changes

Ten outfield changes for Graham Alexander’s side

O'Hora, Jules, Scholtz, Waller, Smith, Robson, Trialist (Morris), Burns, Dennis, Dean all come on. Harness remains in goal

21:01 BST

58 mins: Devoy controlling the tempo

Dawson Devoy is having the say in this game, certainly in the second-half. The Irishman is dictating the tempo of play in the centre of the park for Dons, a role reserved for Josh McEachran last season.

Despite his efforts though, Dons are still unable to carve themselves a clear-cut opening in this second-period.

Changes are approaching too.

20:52 BST

50 mins: Gilbey misses the mark

Dons’ first real threat of the second-half. Harvie’s cross from the left has Gilbey stretching for it, an the returning midfielder gets contact on it but it swirls high and wide.

