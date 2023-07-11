Pre-season: Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - Dons are beaten at Grosvenor Vale
MK Dons start their pre-season campaign against Wealdstone tonight
Get the latest from the game
Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME
FULL TIME: Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons
And that ends the first pre-season game of the campaign.
A decent spectacle, but ends in defeat for MK Dons
85 mins: GOAL! Wealdstone retake the lead
Another excellent volley, this time from Giovanni McGregor lashes the home side back in front!
84 mins: Jules comes close
Defender Zak Jules could fires Dons in front there as he gets on the end of Morris’ set piece and puts it into the side netting
81 mins: GOAL! Dons are level
Corr what a goal from Max Dean to equalise!
A ball flicked through by Darragh Burns it perfectly into the path of the former Leeds man to hit on the volley on the turn to lash it past the keeper and draw Dons level at last.
1-1
77 mins: Clean connection for Robson...
A good ball into the mix from Burns draws two defenders to Dennis, and Robson is able to come into the back stick unmarked, but despite hitting his volley crisp as you like, it’s well over the bar and actually out the ground
75 mins: How’s Dean not scored?!
Dean should pull Dons level as he catches the Wealdstone keeper (Trialist A) dawdling on the ball but can’t convert
72 mins: Dean causing problems
Lively start for Max Dean. He wins the ball on the right-hand side, fizzes a ball in which the Wealdstone defence have to stick over their own bar.
The corner is only half-cleared, it potters around the area before Robson’s cross flies through untouched.
65 mins: Dons make the changes
Ten outfield changes for Graham Alexander’s side
O'Hora, Jules, Scholtz, Waller, Smith, Robson, Trialist (Morris), Burns, Dennis, Dean all come on. Harness remains in goal
58 mins: Devoy controlling the tempo
Dawson Devoy is having the say in this game, certainly in the second-half. The Irishman is dictating the tempo of play in the centre of the park for Dons, a role reserved for Josh McEachran last season.
Despite his efforts though, Dons are still unable to carve themselves a clear-cut opening in this second-period.
Changes are approaching too.
50 mins: Gilbey misses the mark
Dons’ first real threat of the second-half. Harvie’s cross from the left has Gilbey stretching for it, an the returning midfielder gets contact on it but it swirls high and wide.