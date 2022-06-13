Premier League giants Chelsea reportedly interested in Dons defender

Harry Darling has been linked with a move away from Stadium MK for the last two transfer windows. Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with the 22-year-old defender.

Rumours continue to swirl around the future of Harry Darling, with top-flight sides reportedly linked with his signature for next season.

Chelsea are the latest side to be tipped to be interested in the 22-year-old after a remarkable 18 months at Stadium MK, according to Football League World.

After an impressive showing in his first half-a-season at the club following his January 2021 move fro, Cambridge United, Darling followed it up with a 10-goal campaign as Dons narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship.

Darling, signed under Russell Martin’s watch, had been linked with a move this January to reunite with his former boss at Swansea City, but the Welsh side were reported to be short of cash to fund the deal after signing Dons’ keeper Andrew Fisher.

The Swans were tipped to rekindle their interest this summer, but signed Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood last week, while Norwich City, Brighton and now Chelsea, who finished third in the Premier League, have all been linked with the defender.

So far, Dons’ only activity in the transfer market has been the signing of Norwich striker Matt Dennis for an undisclosed fee.