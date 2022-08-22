Pressure is off Dons heading to Watford in Cup clash

MK Dons have nothing to lose when they take on Watford in the Carabao Cup second round tomorrow night.

Liam Manning’s side head to Vicarage Road to take on the Championship side sat second in the standings following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Despite their lacklustre start, Dons have lost one of their last four games, picking up their first points of the season.

Neither side will really be looking to the Carabao Cup for success this season, but both Manning and Ethan Robson, who scored his first goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley on Saturday, said there is more pressure on Rob Edwards’ side to get a result.

“It's a bit of a free hit for us on Tuesday, we know all the pressure is on them,” said Robson. “We've got to go out there, be confident - we might as well have a go because there's nothing to lose. We'll give it a good go and take the game to them.”

Manning hinted at changes to his side too, adding: “We've got nothing to lose, the expectation will all be on Watford with the sixe of the club and the depth they've got.