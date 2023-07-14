Price returns to work after cancer treatment with Oxford United

News you can trust since 1981
The former MK Dons goalkeeper coach is back in work after his cancer treatment

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read

Goalkeeping coach Lewis Price has reunited with Liam Manning after leaving MK Dons a couple of weeks ago.

The former Welsh international was diagnosed with testicular cancer in August 2022 and was undergoing rehabilitation when Manning and the rest of his back-room staff were sacked in December.

After departing the club at the end of June, Price has joined Oxford United as goalkeeper coach, linking up with Manning and assistant manager Chris Hogg once more.

Speaking on his appointment, Price said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and I have been really impressed by the facilities, especially for the keepers.

“With Simon Eastwood, Ed McGinty and James Beadle we have three exceptional senior keepers but there are also some excellent younger keepers and the standards are very high across the club.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

