Price thanks Dons for helping him through his cancer treatment

Lewis Price has thanked MK Dons for their help and support throughout his cancer treatment as he departs the club.

The 38-year-old has not been seen at Stadium MK in a formal capacity since last August when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Brought in as part of Liam Manning’s backroom staff, Price helped the likes of Andrew Fisher, Jamie Cumming, Franco Ravizzoli and Ronnie Sandford between the sticks.

With his contract at an end, Price leaves the club, who have since appointed Erbil Bozkurt to take over as goalkeeper coach.

In departing, former Welsh international Price said: “I would like to thank chairman Pete Winkelman and all the staff, players and supporters of MK Dons for their support throughout what has been a challenging period in my life.

“I am truly grateful to the football club for standing by me and my family, and to everyone who has sent messages of support, whether that be directly to me or on social media.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time back at MK Dons, and I am proud of what we were able to achieve together, but now is time for me to seek my next challenge.

