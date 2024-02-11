Progress won't all be plain sailing for MK Dons this season

Jack Payne

Games will not always be plain sailing for MK Dons, but they have to find different ways of winning, said Jack Payne.

While it was not convincing for the majority of the game, Dons managed to come from behind to beat Accrington Stanley on Saturday, with Joe Tomlinson's stoppage time strike winning it after Payne's 71st minute free-kick drew them level.

After last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Barrow, where Alex Gilbey said Dons had to be disciplined to take a point at Holker Street, Payne said the side are having to negotiate new waters when it comes to taking on teams intent on stopping them.

"Last week at Barrow, I didn't feel like they were going to score after 75 minutes, a draw would have been fair," he said. "On that occasion, it went against us, but today, it went our way. We just have to make sure that more often than not, it does go our way. That has been the case in the last few months, and we have to keep that going.

"I think we have to give Accrington credit. They came with a game-plan, they were really aggressive and made it really hard for us, and we struggled for solutions. There will be days we have like that, days where it doesn't quite go our way but we have to keep going, finding solutions and playing our way. It's down to the players to find the solutions.

"It's important to find different ways. It's not always going to be plain sailing when you're two or three goals up and you can see a game out."

He added: "I don't think we were at our best today, but when you're not, you have to find a way and we did, so we've got to be really pleased with that.