Set-piece strike made sweeter by Tomlinson's late winner, says Payne

Jack Payne celebrates his equaliser against Accrington

Jack Payne admitted his brilliant free-kick against Accrington Stanley was made all the better when Joe Tomlinson found the back of the net in stoppage time in MK Dons' 2-1 win on Saturday.

Payne's fifth goal of the season came when Dons looked to be struggling to get on terms with Stanley, who were leading through Jack Nolan's 11th minute opener.

On a day when Mike Williamson's side were distinctly off-the-pace, it needed a moment of something special to get them back on level terms, and Payne's set-piece was just that as he picked out the top corner, beating Radek Vitek's dive to draw Dons level.

The Charlton loanee said his first goal in nearly two months was an important one, but meant even more when Tomlinson fired home the winner.

"I was buzzing to see it hit the back of the net," he said. "It came at an important time, being a goal down, and it got us back into the game. I'm really grateful for Joe to get the winner, because that's a massive three points today.

"I feel for their goal, I should have done better, he's come past me and I thought I'd tackled him but he's continued past. So it feels extra special to get the goal back, I've done right for the team. And for us to win as well, it's even more special. If we went on to draw, I'd be happy to score but it doesn't mean as much, but to win it means more."

