Williamson reacts to MK Dons' late fightback victory against Accrington

Jack Payne got Dons back in it with his 71st minute free-kick against Accrington

Mike Williamson said MK Dons were slow and lethargic for a long periods but burst into life in the closing stages of their come-from-behind victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Trailing to Jack Nolan's 11th minute goal, it was not until the 71st minute before Dons hit the target and the back of the net via Jack Payne's free-kick, struggling to create any meaningful efforts on goal until well into the second-half.

And after forcing keeper Radek Vitek into some brilliant saves as they sought the winner, Joe Tomlinson snuck home his sixth goal of the season to secure all three points for the hosts to move within three of the automatic promotion spots.

Playing without a recognised striker, it was not until the hour mark when Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne came on that Dons began to get on top of the game, but it was the slow start which concerned head coach Williamson.

"I felt the game started in a strange manner. It was slow, lethargic and took us half-an-hour to get going. The ball speed increased, and the intensity rose but we didn't create anything clear-cut. We didn't get many chances.

"We knew it would be difficult against Accrington, they've got good players, they go man-for-man, toe-to-toe and are really good at what they do. We had to hang in there, ride the storm and improve our transition, pick up second balls. And when our quality picked up in the second-half, we found a way."

He continued: "We want to create from start to finish, but it's hard to keep the same level of concentration and intensity for 95 minutes. You can just never question the boys' fight and endeavour.