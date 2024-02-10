Tomlinson strikes in stoppage time to snatch victory for MK Dons

Joe Tomlinson's stoppage time strike snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for MK Dons as they beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Poor for an hour, Dons trailed to Jack Nolan's 11th minute goal and did not look close to finding a way back into the game until Jack Payne's brilliant free-kick with 19 minutes to go gave them a lifeline which looked unlikely for the most part.

Tomlinson would see an easier effort saved on 92 minutes before he fired through a crowd of players to win it two minutes later. The win keeps Dons sixth, but once again closes the gap to automatic promotion to three points.

It was a much-changed MK Dons line-up to face Accrington. With Warren O'Hora ruled out for personal reasons, Kyran Lofthouse came into the side, while Ellis Harrison who limped out against Barrow last week, was only fit enough for the bench, meaning Dan Kemp would lead the line, with Ethan Robson also coming into the side. Returning from injury to be named amongst the substitutes though were Cameron Norman, Stephen Wearne and Matt Dennis - the latter having missed two months with an ankle injury.

Without an out-and-out target going forwards, it felt a care of too many cooks spoiling the broth for MK Dons in the opening half. While Kemp was often left as the furthest forward, none of his support players were able to create anything meaningful for him to work with, and it made for a difficult watch.

Unconvincing on the ball, the game became harder to watch from an MK perspective when Jack Nolan was able to sail across the face of the penalty area before scuffing the ball past keeper Filip Marschall after 11 minutes - the first real chance of the game.

Not really good value for the lead, Accrington were seldom put under pressure in the first-half, Dons the creators of their own downfall with poor passing and an overall a lack of urgency, failing to create a single meaningful chance before the interval.

Things did not look like changing for the majority of the second-half either. Despite showing a little more spirit, it wasn't until the hour mark and the introduction of Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne that Mike Williamson's side looked to get their colour back.

And their remarkable comeback burst into life when Gilbey was fouled 20 yards from goal, allowing Jack Payne to bend in a brilliant free-kick with 19 minutes to go to equalise. From there, Dons sensed they could snatch an unlikely winner.

The home side turned up the pressure, and Harrison twice was denied by brilliant saves from Radek Vitek. The Accrington custodian would make another great stop to deny Tomlinson in stoppage time, but the Dons wing-back would rattle home the winner in the fourth minute of time added on at the end to snatch the unlikely victory.

Referee: Declan Bourne

Attendance: 5,508 (102)

MK Dons: Marschall, Lewington (Norman 87), Williams, Harvie, Lofthouse (Tezgel 87), Tomlinson, Payne, Robson (Wearne 62), Bate, Gilbey, Kemp (Harrison 62)

Subs not used: Kelly, Dennis, Tripp

Accrington Stanley: Vitek, Rich-Baghuelou (Pickles 25), Hills, B Woods, Gubbins, Nolan, Leigh, Bickerstaff (Conneely 46), Martin (Henderson 63), O'Brien, J Woods

Subs not used: McIntyre, Mellor, Quirk, Adekoya