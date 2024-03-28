Promotion picture could change again over Easter weekend - Williamson

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson believes the shape of the League Two promotion picture could change again over the Easter weekend.

With the clubs playing two games over the long bank holiday weekend, Dons could battle back into the automatic fight should results go their way. But they will have to pick up back-to-back wins realistically, beginning with the visit of Walsall to Stadium MK on Good Friday before heading to Notts County on Easter Monday.

Last Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Stockport effectively stopped Dons' charge for a top three spot in its tracks. But Williamson feels there could be more twists over Easter.

"The games are getting ticked off quickly," he said. "We're at the business end of the season now, but we're never too high, never too low, because we've got a job to do. We've got two huge games coming up.

"Pictures can change with the click of a finger, so all we can focus on is what we can control and how we prepare for Friday."

Walsall head to Stadium MK having stumbled in their last three with two draws and a defeat, which has seen them drop out of the play-off spots to tenth spot. They are still just three points outside the top seven though, and a good run over Easter could see them climb back into contention.

"There are a handful of clubs that are still in the hunt for a play-off sp

ot," Williamson continued. "Walsall are a team that can mix it up, similar to when we played Crewe.

