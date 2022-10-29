Proud Elliott satisfied with a share of the spoils against Dons

Wade Elliott sais he was proud of his Cheltenham side after they, like MK Dons, picked up a fourth point in a week in Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

While Dons had chances through Will Grigg, Mo Eisa and Zak Jules, James Olayinka forced Jamie Cumming into a brilliant save to keep the scores level just before the break.

Both sides ended losing streaks with wins in mid-week, and played out a frenetic draw, but both managers felt it important not to lose and stunt momentum heading into next week’s FA Cup first round.

“You respect every point,” said Elliott. “The hardest thing to do in football is to get points, so we respect every point that we work hard to get.

“First 20 minutes, we were possibly a little bit tentative. After that, we got the press right, we were aggressive and looked to get after them, which is brave against as good a footballing team as MK Dons.

“Once or twice they played through it and they get on your backline, but three or four times we nick it and create opportunities off the back of that.

“There were lots of elements of the performance I was really pleased with.

