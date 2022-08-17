Proud moment for Devoy and other MK Dons subplots from the win over Port Vale

With getting points on the board the most important thing for MK Dons last night in their 2-1 win over Port Vale, there were a few sub-plots to come out of the game at Stadium MK.

Dennis getting the brunt of Vale’s physicality

Matt Dennis getting treatment from physio Adam Ross after a clash of heads with Vale defender Nathan Smith

Matt Dennis continues to lead the line for MK Dons in the absence of Will Grigg and Mo Eisa, and he will certainly be licking his numerous wounds on Wednesday. Feeling the brunt of Port Vale’s physical approach to keeping him t bay, Dennis took kicks, bumps, tugs and even a bang on the head in another decent showing from the striker.

Manning said: “He put in a good performance. He's physical, plays to his strengths and his attributes. He caused problems with his running too. It's a terrific opportunity for him, and it has com a lot earlier than we all expected. He's been able to step in and lead the line. Out of possession, I think our front line were the leaders in that. Everyone attacks, everyone defends.”

Dawson Devoy’s league debut

Dawson Devoy’s name was being sung by the Cowshed while he waited to make his League One bow on Tuesday night

The Cowshed were in full voice singing the name of Dawson Devoy when he made his league debut for Dons on Tuesday night. The eagerly anticipated 20-year-old came on in the closing stages against Port Vale to make his first league appearance since moving from Irish side Bohemians in the summer.

Being eased into the action at Stadium MK, Manning said of Devoy’s reception: “It'll be a proud moment for him, and one he'll remember for a long time. Dawson is a good footballer, he's got a good footballing brain and little experiences like that, and his performance against Sutton last week will help him. He'll play a part this season, and that's the same for everyone.”

Barry half-time sub a tactical move

Provided a decent attacking outlet in the first half, and looked like he had a point to prove. Withdrawn at the break as Manning wanted to get more control of the game with a change in system

Louie Barry was a lively outlet on the left-flank for Dons in the first-half against Port Vale, but did not emerge from the dressing room for the second as Manning changed system, opting for a back three with wing-backs, introducing Daniel Oyegoke.

“We needed to be on the front foot a bit more in the second half with how they were pressing us,” said the head coach. “We did it to be a bit more aggressive and get on the front foot a bit more. And it showed at the start of the second half.”

Shooting from range

Bradley Johnson’s second goal of the night came from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area

Cries of ‘SHOOOOOOOOOT!’ are not uncommon from football crowds, but rarely this season have Dons fans seen their side take quite as many efforts from range as they did last night. Appearing to chance their arm more often from outside of the penalty area last night, Manning said he has encouraged his players to take more risks and chance their arm more often.