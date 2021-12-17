Quarter of EFL players ‘do not intend’ to get covid vaccinated

MK Dons’ game with Burton Albion was postponed because of covid

A quarter of EFL players ‘do not intend’ to get covid vaccinations.

MK Dons’ game with Burton Albion on Saturday was postponed on Thursday with covid cases in both camps forcing the game off. Current rules state clubs must fulfil the fixture should they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available to them.

Five games in the Championship, five in League One and four in League Two have already been postponed this weekend for covid-related reasons.

New measures have been introduced for clubs too with regards to first team training sessions, including daily testing and social distancing indoors and during travel.

Current statistics show 75 per cent of players have been double vaccinated, received one dose or intent to be vaccinated in the future, while 25 per cent ‘do not intend’ on getting the vaccine. Across the country, the vaccination rate for people under 40 is less than 75 per cent.

In the Premier League, 81 per cent of players have had at least one jab, with 68 per cent having two already.

The EFL’s medical adviser, Dr Richard Higgins said: “We strongly encourage players and staff at clubs to get fully vaccinated and obtain a booster jab if eligible to do so.