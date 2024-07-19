Quartet of first-teamers missing from MK Dons' German training camp

Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

Injuries have forced the four to remain in Milton Keynes while the rest of the team are away

Four MK Dons players are missing from their pre-season training camp in Germany.

Mike Williamson’s side flew out to Hannover on Tuesday for a week-long camp, but there were a handful of squad members who remained in Milton Keynes.

Keeper MacGillivray took a blow to the head early in the second-half against Barnet last week, having only come on at half-time. But with concussion protocol, the former Charlton and Burton custodian was unable to travel with the first-team.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans also suffered an injury in the game against the Bees when he was barged into the metal barriers surrounding the Creasey Park pitch at the death, and was unable to make the trip.

MJ Williams too is missing from the German camp, having missed the majority of pre-season training through injury, while Jonathan Leko remains sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a knee injury in January.

Summer signing Luke Offord missed most of the second-half of the season through injury at Crewe and admitted he was still being managed en route back to full fitness, and after several weeks off, head coach Williamson said the loads of some players are having to be managed so not to head into the new campaign carrying injuries.

He said: “We're pushing as much as we can without breaking anything. The lads always give everything, they empty the tank naturally, but we have to manage everyone to not push the needle.

“Connor Lemonheigh-Evans picked up a knock which is really disappointing, but I know his mentality, and he'll come back fitter and stronger.”

On the camp so far, he added: “It has been really good, the facilities are really good and we're pleased with the work we've been able to do.”