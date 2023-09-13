Radio silence between Dons and Swindon Town loanee Kemp since departure

Watch more videos on Shots!

There has been no contact between MK Dons and Swindon Town loanee Dan Kemp since the winger made his move to the County Ground in July.

Kemp has hit the ground running in Michael Flynn’s side, already scoring five goals and assisting a further four for the free-scoring and so far unbeaten Robins this season.

But after telling boss Graham Alexander he was keen on a move away from Stadium MK in the summer, both parties have admitted there has been no communication since the former West Ham man departed.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Graham Alexander) or anyone at MK Dons,” Kemp said in the Swindon Advertiser. “I am very focused here at Swindon, loving my football, and there hasn’t been any conversation (about January).

“I was the one to make the decision and say to MK Dons that I want to be here, I see the project, I see the way the team plays.

“I think that sometimes in football things just don’t work out for whatever reason, I know I have got the quality and I back myself to play in any team.

“If it hasn’t worked [at MK Dons] that isn’t anything against the club or anything, it is just that Swindon have enabled me to flourish.

“It is all about the here and now and I am loving my football.”

While neither party have communicated back and forth, Dons head coach Alexander said he is fully aware of Kemp’s exploits in Wiltshire but admitted he is only really concerned with the players in his squad.

He said: “I deal with players here who are competing for MK. I’m aware 100 per cent of him, and of a lot of players who are doing well. But he’s gone there, he’s enjoying his football and he’s doing well, but my focus is right here.