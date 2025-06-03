Rangers close in on Martin as new manager, claim reports

The former MK Dons head coach looks set to get back into work north of the border

Ex-MK Dons manager Russell Martin looks set to return to Ibrox to take over at Rangers.

The 39-year-old played 17 games on loan at the Glasgow club in 2018 from Norwich City, before a move to Walsall, and then Stadium MK in 2019.

Martin has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in December with the Saints bottom of the Premier League, having guided them to promotion the previous campaign.

Former MK Dons owner Pete Winkelman heaped praise on Martin a few weeks ago, when he credited the defender with reinventing the side from MK1 when he took over in 2019 before departing for Swansea City in the summer of 2021 on the eve of the new season.

Rangers have been without a permanent boss since February when Phillipe Clement was shown the door at Ibrox, with Gers legend Barry Ferguson taking caretaker charge until the end of the season.

Following their takeover by 49ers Enterprises last week, the hunt for a permanent successor has ramped up, with both Martin and former Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancellotti both holding talks for the role.

Speaking in Milton Keynes last month, Martin admitted his door would always be open to retiring Dons captain Dean Lewington, who is embarking on his own coaching career after hanging up his boots at Stadium MK after 21 years.