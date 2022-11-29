Rare Tuesday off affords Dons valuable time to train together

This week marks only the seventh week in 18 that MK Dons have not had a midweek game, and Liam Manning hopes to make the best of it.

The frantic schedule has seen Dons play 27 matches in 119 days across four competitions. And with 11 midweek games, the opportunity to have consecutive days on the training ground have been scant.

Advertisement

Read More Devoy has come back better following his first MK Dons red card

It has forced Manning and his coaches to adapt the way they are having to teach and inform their players this season, giving more presentations and holding more video meetings than sessions on grass. And often, sessions have been split between those who have been a part of midweek games, and those who haven’t.

The knock-on means Dons’ 14 summer signings have taken longer to come to terms with how they are being asked to play in the system, and that is reflected in their results this term - losing 14 times already.

“We're carrying a bit of a bigger squad, but we've had so many games,” said Manning. “We've only had six single-game weeks out of 18 this season. That brings a huge challenge - how do you train or teach these players?

Advertisement

“It has been good to see players progress in the cup games. And they have been welcome games at times, even though they're adding to the heavy schedule we have.

“It will be beneficial to have a week without a game to go over things. We've been so dependent on the lads being able to learn through video, but being able to put it on the training ground and recreating it will be good for us.

Advertisement