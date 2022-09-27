Ravizzoli ‘needs match experience’ to improve more as a keeper

Keeper Franco Ravizzoli would benefit from a loan spell according to player-coach David Martin.

The 25-year-old has made seven appearances for Dons since signing in the summer of 2021 having moved from his native Argentina. His move to Dons came after a short stint at non-league Eastbourne Borough.

With Martin coming in to the Dons fold to oversee the keepers, he feels Ravizzoli would benefit from more game time to help him develop further.

“Franco is a good keeper but he needs match experience as well at a decent level for him to keep improving,” said Martin.

“His story is a great one, and to come into a game like he did against AFC Wimbledon as a relative unknown, and to keep a clean sheet against the club’s biggest rival will mean everything to him and the fans here.

“But I think he needs games to take him to the next level.”

Back at the club again, Martin admitted he is keen to continue his playing caree.

But with the first choice currently Jamie Cumming, Martin admitted it will be tough for him to force his way into Liam Manning’s plans.

Martin said: “To be honest I think we’re very lucky to have Jamie. We’ve seen already this season what qualities he has as a keeper, he’s honest and works at a very high level all round. He can play out from the back and suits the manager’s style really well.

