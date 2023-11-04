News you can trust since 1981
Reading 3-2 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon against League One side Reading

By Toby Lock
Published 4th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 13:48 GMT

A look around the ground

A look around the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 13:50 GMT

Will MK Dons make changes this afternoon?

Mike Williamson hinted at changes this afternoon - how many will he make?

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 14:00 GMTUpdated 14:02 GMT

MK Dons team news

Wholesale changes to the MK Dons side this afternoon to face Reading as Mike Williamson wants to see as many players as possible.

Michael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons coloursMichael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons colours
Michael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons colours

So it's six changes to the side which started last week against Swindon Town

Team: Kelly, Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, William, Gilbey (c), Devoy, Leko, Eisa

Bench: MacGillivray, Lewington, Payne, Grant, Dean, Ilunga, Burns, Dennis, Tripp

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 14:00 GMT

Reading's team to face MK Dons

The Royals' side to take on MK Dons this afternoon

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 14:31 GMT

Pre-match odds

Today's odds brought to you by Betway: Reading vs MK Dons match odds

Reading 21/20

Draw 12/5

MK Dons 5/2

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 15:00 GMT

Kick-off

We're underway here, Reading kick-off

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 15:04 GMT

2 mins: Dons make a really good start

Dons have had all the possession in these first two minutes. Some great football being played in these opening stages, making use of the width

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 15:05 GMT

3 mins: GOAL - Would you believe it?

Of course, with their first real possession of the game, Reading are in front.

It was a relatively straight-forward up to Kelvin Ehibhationmhan, who cuts inside Jack Tucker to pick out the bottom corner of Kelly's net.

1-0

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 15:10 GMT

8 mins: Dons finding their groove again

Having made a pretty positive start, the goal could have knocked Dons off their course in the early stages but they've got back on the ball again and are stroking it around nicely, slowly making their way up the field

Sat, 04 Nov, 2023, 15:12 GMT

11 mins: Short corner

An ugly passage of play for Dons. Having won a corner, they play it short and get everything wrong. Poor pass from Eisa to Gilbey who takes a duff touch, Norman has to put himself into danger on halfway to win the loose ball and takes a hit on the knee and wins a free-kick

