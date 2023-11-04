Reading 3-2 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
Will MK Dons make changes this afternoon?
Mike Williamson hinted at changes this afternoon - how many will he make?
MK Dons team news
Wholesale changes to the MK Dons side this afternoon to face Reading as Mike Williamson wants to see as many players as possible.
So it's six changes to the side which started last week against Swindon Town
Team: Kelly, Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, William, Gilbey (c), Devoy, Leko, Eisa
Bench: MacGillivray, Lewington, Payne, Grant, Dean, Ilunga, Burns, Dennis, Tripp
Reading's team to face MK Dons
The Royals' side to take on MK Dons this afternoon
Kick-off
We're underway here, Reading kick-off
2 mins: Dons make a really good start
Dons have had all the possession in these first two minutes. Some great football being played in these opening stages, making use of the width
3 mins: GOAL - Would you believe it?
Of course, with their first real possession of the game, Reading are in front.
It was a relatively straight-forward up to Kelvin Ehibhationmhan, who cuts inside Jack Tucker to pick out the bottom corner of Kelly's net.
1-0
8 mins: Dons finding their groove again
Having made a pretty positive start, the goal could have knocked Dons off their course in the early stages but they've got back on the ball again and are stroking it around nicely, slowly making their way up the field
11 mins: Short corner
An ugly passage of play for Dons. Having won a corner, they play it short and get everything wrong. Poor pass from Eisa to Gilbey who takes a duff touch, Norman has to put himself into danger on halfway to win the loose ball and takes a hit on the knee and wins a free-kick