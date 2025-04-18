Reasons to be positive for Warne after Dons pick up point against Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head coach spoke after Good Friday’s 0-0 draw with Newport County

It might not have been the dream start, but head coach Paul Warne was pleased with what he saw from his new team despite the goal-less draw with Newport County on Good Friday.

The ex-Rotherham United and Derby County man had only one brief training session with his side after agreeing terms at Stadium MK on Tuesday, but felt there were reasons to be optimistic after the side picked up a much-needed point, keeping only their sixth clean sheet of the season.

There was not much in the way of chances for either side as more than 8,000 watched Warne take charge of his first game at MK1, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans hitting the post in the second-half was as close as either side came.

But despite the even nature of the game, Warne left feeling satisfied with what he saw.

“I was really pleased with a lot of it, to be fair,” he said. “We’ve only had one training session, they’ve had a lot of information to take on.

“We started the game well, but we cannot keep up that intensity for the whole game. My teams always play with energy and athleticism, try to play forwards and try to cross the ball when we can. We trying to keep the ball in the final third, help the lads with set-pieces.

“For all the information they’ve had to take on, plus the nervous energy of playing for a new manager, I think the lads did well.

“Apart from a header, we had little to defend and I thought they gave a good account of themselves. It’s just a shame we didn’t get a goal in the second-half which would have been the icing on the cake.”

He added: “We’re not going to come in after one hour-long session with them and be perfect. Most of it though was pretty good. The finishing at the top end is the hardest thing, but Newport defended well.”