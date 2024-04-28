Recovering pair frustrated to come off early in draw with Sutton

Max Dean

Striker Max Dean looked hugely frustrated when he was substituted in MK Dons’ 4-4 draw with Sutton United on Saturday, but he was not the only one to be annoyed to be brought off, according to Mike Williamson.

The 20-year-old looked disappointed when his number was held up by the fourth official, bringing to an end his five-game scoring streak, but with the former Leeds man still being nursed after spending nearly two months out, Dean is still having his minutes managed ahead of the play-offs.

While Dean showed his disappointment, head coach Williamson said there were others who wanted to play on too, namely Joe Tomlinson, who was making his first start in a month with a toe injury.

“Everyone wants to play every minute they can,” said Williamson. “They want to get their numbers up and help the team, which is a good sign.

“We've made it clear that it's the bigger picture, and it's the club that we have to make sure is out in front. He wants to stay on for as many minutes as he can because he wants as many goals and assists as he can.

“He wasn't the only one. It was the same with Joe - he wanted 90 minutes, but we had a plan which we had to stick to it.”

Though Dean was unable to continue his scoring streak, Dons still scored four goals, with four different scorers.

“Goals from all over the pitch will be really important,” Williamson continued. “Tez and Ellis came on and were excellent, and I can't really single players out after the last couple of weeks, it has been a real collective effort.