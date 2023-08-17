Reflection and redemption spark the rebirth of Ethan Robson

A rejuvenated Ethan Robson hopes he has put last season’s blues behind him after making an impressive start to the season in MK Dons’ midfield.

Lauded as a key man during his loan spell from Blackpool in 2021, his return on a permanent basis last summer coincided with Dons collapse too. The 26-year-old was not the only one who struggled with form throughout the campaign, but he was restricted to just 11 leauge starts, and only 21 appearances in total as the side fell out of League One.

And after his disappointing year, Robson was expected to play a bit-part this season too. Instead, he has been a key man in Dons’ midfield trio. Alongside Alex Gilbey and MJ Williams, Robson has been covering more ground than any other Dons player in each game as Graham Alexander’s demanding style of play has called on the three to be relentless in their pressing.

Robson struggled to make an impact last season, and made just 11 league starts after signing for the club. Pic: Jane Russell

Crucially, Robson has looked back to the sort of player Dons thought they had signed this time last year. The man himself though never had any doubts.

He said: “It can be tough, it’s not an easy sport to be in, but you have to reflect on your own game, what you can improve and do better. You know you’ll have sticky patches but you have to know you’ll come out the other side. That’s just part and parcel of football.

“There will be ups and down along youre journey, but it’s how you react to the downs is the most important thing.

“In an ideal world, you played amazingly in every game you play, score and assist but we're all human and we all make mistakes. The gaffer has told us all about the ups and downs in his career, and every footballer has those. You just have to get through those spells and how you come back out on top.

“Coming into pre-season, I wanted a good one under my belt. I worked extremely hard and I'm starting to see the benefits of it. At Wrexham, it was a really good performance from everyone, we put a marker down.