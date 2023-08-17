Talks ongoing with clubs and agents about Dons future signings

The transfer market is in the eye of the storm but will burst into life any day, Graham Alexander believes as the deadline draws closer.

MK Dons have not made any moves in the window since the season kicked off on August 5, signing free agent Ash Hunter a day earlier prior to their League Two opener against Wrexham.

While seven bodies have been added and Dons have gone on to pick up six points from their opening three league matches, the rumour mill has ground to a halt as has much transfer movement through the divisions as the bread and butter of playing games takes over.

Dons’ head coach Alexander said he feels a little frustrated at how the market stalls for a couple of weeks before it gets frantic the closer towards deadline the clubs get, and said there are irons in the fire at Stadium MK.

He said: “There are things in the pipeline but I don't know how long that pipeline is. One hundred per cent we're working, talking to agents and other clubs about players.

“When you're trying to recruit players, the control is on other people's hands. It's only when we're selling that we have the most control.

“It's frustrating because it has been a long spell since our last signing, but we're not seeing other clubs signing four or five players during this time either. But we know what happens - there's a lull and then three days before the window shits it goes mental. Time forces people's hands.