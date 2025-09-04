Reinforcements nearing arrival for Dons' front-line

The former Bolton Wanderers man could be back in action next week

Striker Aaron Collins is set to return to full-contact training next week after breaking his arm on the opening day of the season.

The summer signing from Bolton Wanderers fell awkwardly against Oldham Athletic in the League Two curtain raiser, only realising a few hours later he had actually suffered a broken bone in his arm, ruling him out of action since.

Able to maintain a level of fitness on the exercise bike and in non-contact training, the 28-year-old is set to return to full-training next week, and he hopes to be in contention to feature against Chesterfield on Saturday September 13.

Head coach Paul Warne said: “Aaron is joining in with all my shooting drills, so I’m like his personal coach now, like he’s gone to private school and I’ve been allocated to him as his teacher! He joins in with a lot but he can’t yet join in with a lot of the physical stuff. He called me this week his surgeon said he can be involved in the Chesterfield game as a part of the squad. He’s in a good place and will join in full contact training next week.

“It will be great to see him back, his finishing this week has been outstanding so it’s clear we’ve missed him.

“It’s nice to think you’ve got Aaron Collins as your 19th man, or he’s on the bench. When you’re playing and you know he’s there on the bench, pushing the starting 11, that’s what you want. I’m pleased he’s coming back.”

Also getting closer to first-team action again are Scott Hogan and Laurence Maguire. While Hogan took a blow to the head in the 2-1 win over Newport a couple of weeks ago, Maguire has not kicked a ball for Dons this season after suffering injury in pre-season.

“Mags has joined in in the last three days but not in all of training. I’ve been really impressed with him and have told him how good I think he has trained.

“Scott Hogan has been training, he’s looking more like it again.”