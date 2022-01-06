Reports link Wolves midfielder Corbeanu with MK Dons loan
The Sheffield Star understand the Canadian, on loan from the Premier League, is set to join MK Dons
Theo Corbeanu proved a tricky player to keep tabs on when Dons played against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season
Teenager Theo Corbeanu could be heading to Stadium MK, according to The Sheffield Star.
The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Premier League side Wolves. Canadian Corbeanu has made 18 outings for the Owls this season, including a start in the 2-1 win over Dons at Hillsborough back in November, scoring twice and providing three assists.
According to The Star, Wolves have been impressed with Dons’ style of play and believe Corbeanu would be a better fit at Stadium MK than he has been at SW1.
Dons are yet to make movements in the January transfer window so far, but lost the services of Max Watters last week when he was recalled from his loan spell by Cardiff City, while Matt O’Riley and Andrew Fisher have been targeted by Swansea City.