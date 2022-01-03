Swansea’s interest in MK Dons duo is ‘strong to say the least’

Russell Martin, with assistant Luke Williams, are plotting a double-swoop at former club MK Dons

Russell Martin is plotting a raid on his former club during the January transfer window, with Andrew Fisher and Matt O’Riley in his crosshairs.

Both Fisher and O’Riley were signed by Martin during his spell as boss at MK Dons but has designs on bringing them to the Championship with Swansea City.

Speaking to Ian Mitchelmore, Digital Sports Journalist for Wales Online, Martin’s pursuit of the pair could test Dons’ resolve this month.



How significant is the interest in Fisher and O’Riley? Are their positions areas of weakness for Swansea?

“The interest is strong in both to say the least. Steven Benda was given the chance to impress when Russell Martin arrived at Swansea, although Ben Hamer quickly established himself as the club’s new number one. With German Benda now keen to play regular football elsewhere, Swansea want a new goalkeeper who can slot in seamlessly with the current style. Fisher ticks that box having worked under Russell Martin already at MK Dons.

“With regards to O’Riley, he could potentially play in a more advanced role given that Swansea have plenty of options in the deep-lying midfield position. With Jay Fulton and Yan Dhanda among those who could leave Swansea this month, it’s easy to see why Martin would want to bolster his central options.”

Do you think the pair would/could go straight into the starting line-up?

“(For Fisher) It seems unlikely, although Ben Hamer is out of contract in the summer. It is hoped that he will sign a new deal, but Fisher would challenge him for the number one jersey with a view to becoming the first choice goalkeeper in the long-term.

“As for O’Riley, he would have some fierce competition for a place in the starting 11, although it would depend on exactly where head coach Martin would deploy the 21-year-old.

“They are eager to add to their creative options, so O’Riley could well operate in a more attacking role.”

Do Swansea have a good pot of cash to bring to the negotiation table should they get that far?

“With Ethan Laird having his loan cut short and several others likely to leave, the hope is that some funds will be freed up to bring in fresh recruits.