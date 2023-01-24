Results are all that matter at this stage for MK Dons, says Watson

Tennai Watson has no qualms with winning ugly if it helps MK Dons get away from the League One relegation zone.

The 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday was by no means a classic as Mo Eisa’s double saw Dons climb to 19th in the table, but the style of the win mattered little on the day.

Advertisement

Read More Pair to miss both home games as Dons prepare for tough Shrewsbury clash

With Dons still coming to terms with the way Mark Jackson envisions his side playing, Watson said grinding out results by any means necessary is more important in the short-term while the longer-term plan takes shape.

“In an ideal world, you want a perfect performance and a perfect result, but if you can only choose one, you choose the result,” he said. “And that's how Saturday was. We can sit and talk about the reasons why, but it shows where the group is heading and where our mentality is at.

“We have to prioritise what we need to to win. It doesn't matter about the pitch, it doesn't matter about anything else, just what we have to do to win.

Advertisement

“We've got mixed emotions - it was a good result at the weekend but it doesn't change our attitude going forward. We're still putting out the same messages, still have the same work ethic. But it gives us a bit of breathing room, we can enjoy the win and move onto the next game.”

Mr Diplomacy

Advertisement

Tennai Watson says Mark Jackson’s longer-term vision is taking time to bed in

Watson’s return to the Dons fold in November after hamstring surgery was met with jubilation from the Dons supporters, but his comeback did not alter the club’s fortunes.

Advertisement

After a rough few months on and off the field at Stadium MK, performances have started to pick up again under Jackson’s watch and Watson too has looked back to his old self again after shaking off the ring rust.

When asked about his own performances of late, Watson admitted it is tough to take enjoyment from his game when the side has not been doing well.

Advertisement

He sad: “It's not great to be in the position we're in, no-one enjoys that, but you have to have a mental strength and attitude to separate the two, otherwise we won't be able to play the way we want to, and to enjoy football.

“From a personal perspective, I get my head down in training and work the same way I've always worked and enjoy the bits I can. As the season has gone on, coming back from injury, I'm just buzzing to be back and getting into my stride.

Advertisement

Read More Former Dons striker is looking forward to returning to Stadium MK