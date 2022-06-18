Reuniting with former boss was big sway for Darling to make Swansea switch

Harry Darling sporting his new Swansea kit after completing his move to Wales on Saturday

Harry Darling admitted he stayed in contact with former boss Russell Martin before the pair reunited at Swansea City.

The 22-year-old defender completed a move from MK Dons to the Swansea.Com Stadium on Saturday night in a deal believed to be worth seven figures.

Darling was brought to Stadium MK in January 2021 under Martin’s watch before the manager ditched Dons for Swansea last August, and had been keen on bringing the defender to Wales last January too after signing keeper Andrew Fisher.

The pair remained in contact and got the deal done

Speaking about his move, Darling said: “Russell was a massive part of it. I was with him at my last club and we’ve stayed in contact.

“I love working with him and it’s such a big club. I’ve heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here.

“I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line - I just can’t wait to get started.

“The style is different, but when it gets going it’s such an exciting way of playing and it can really dominate teams.

“Although I’m a ball playing centre-back, my first job is to keep clean sheets, defend well and do that for the team. If I can do that bit first, then goals are just added extras.”