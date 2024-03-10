Robbo vents frustration at two missed penalty decisions in defeat to Dons

Karl Robinson

Salford City boss Karl Robinson fumed at referee Dean Whitehouse for missing two penalties for his side in their 3-1 defeat to MK Dons.

The former Dons manager, who spent six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK, was livid with both his team and the officials after they squandered the lead, taken by Matt Smith after 12 minutes, with first-half goals from Kyran Lofthouse (27), Alex Gilbey (31) and Emre Tezgel (45+7 mins).

Opposite number Mike Williamson admitted Dons were not up to scratch in the first-half, despite their advantage at the interval, but Robinson said his side were arguably the better throughout, but let themselves down during the spell after Lofthouse's opener.

He also pointed at the officials for missing two penalties, one for an elbow and another for a shove on Matt Smith.

"The referee has missed a clear penalty in the first-half," he said. "There is a clear elbow to the face. I also want to know where he got six minutes (of stoppage time) from, and then he played seven. But then made stupid mistakes.

"We were by far the better team for 20-odd minutes, but we went rogue in our lack of shape and discipline. We had stern words at half-time."

He continued: "But I think for large parts of that first-half, we were by far the better side. In the second-half, they didn't have a shot on target and most of it was played in their half. You could see it was a better performance from us, but the result is the only thing that matters.