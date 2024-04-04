Robson hopes persistence will pay off to get him back into Dons' starting line-up

Ethan Robson

Impact substitutions have been a huge contributing factor for MK Dons in the last couple of games, with one of those flying relatively under the radar.

While Max Dean and Ellis Harrison’s goal-scoring exploits off the bench have been stealing the headlines in the games against Walsall and Notts County, Ethan Robson came on alongside both during those games as Dons have helped sway the tide and momentum in each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having come off the bench in ten of his last 11 appearances, Robson has been desperate to add to his 18 starts this season, but has found it difficult to make that breakthrough. Though ‘impact sub’ is not a moniker most players want, Robson admitted, at the moment, making his case through his appearances off the bench is all he can do.

Read More Tomlinson could feature against Forest Green but Dennis remains out

He said: “You always want to start games, but then you have to switch in your mind, remember it's a team game and do whatever you can to help the team. If it means coming on to make an impact, it's all you can do. That's what I've got my head around to do lately.

“When you don't start, you have to think about how you can help the team. Coming on and hopefully making a positive impact is all you can really do from the bench. I feel like I've done that in recent games.

“There are some really good players in the team and they've all been doing well. If you're not playing, you've got to look at how you can get into the team, whether it's something in training or coming on and doing well, it gives you a chance. All you can do is your best, and that's all I'm doing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robson’s attitude and ability are not up for question, according to Williamson, who was full of praise for the former Blackpool and Sunderland man.

Williamson said the impact of a player like Robson, and many others who have featured off the bench recently, gives the whole squad a boost especially when they are struggling to break teams down.

“Ethan is an exceptional football player,” said the head coach. “His passing range, the understanding he's got, the understanding, his technical side and he's got athleticism as well. He's box-to-box. He's got a lot of energy.”

He continued: “Everyone will go through periods where they will do everything they possibly can but still can't get the game time they feel they deserve, and he's going through that at the moment. He's facing that challenge head on and he will be stronger for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement