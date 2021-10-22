Robson misses out as Manning talks Rotherham United clash

Ethan Robson has missed Dons’ last two games with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature against Rotherham United tomorrow

Midfielder Ethan Robson will miss Saturday’s game against Rotherham while there are question marks around David Kasumu’s fitness too.

Robson, on loan from Blackpool, suffered a hamstring injury in training last week, and has been out of the side for the last two games.

Kasumu though has returned from the hamstring injury which ruled him out for the first 10 games of the season, but limped out late on against Wigan Athletic. However, head coach Liam Manning is hopeful he will be fit to take on the Millers at Stadium MK.

“David has nothing major, we’re hoping he’ll be ok for Saturday,” he said. “Ethan picked up a small hamstring injury in training last week so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a blow because Ethan has done extremely well so we have to look after him and make sure he’s back in the best shape possible.”

Rotherham arrive at Stadium MK one place above Dons in League One in something of an injury crisis themselves, with manager Paul Warne naming five players who may be missing for the game in his pre-match press conference.

Manning though will not be taking the Millers lightly, especially given their recent run of form which sees them eight without defeat.

He said: “We've done our homework - they're extremely physical, and progressive with their play. They run forward, play forward and do it with quality and intensity. Our starting point will be matching that, and hopefully that will allow our style to come out.

“They're in a good run, it will be a difficult game but it's one we're looking forward to because we're in a good spot ourselves.

“We've got players who are brave and are willing to take the ball under pressure. When teams come after us, we can exploit where they leave space and we've been quite successful with that.