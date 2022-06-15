Robson returns as Dons confirm midfielder as second summer signing

Ethan Robson has completed his move back to MK Dons. The former Blackpool midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at Stadium MK from Blackpool

The popular 25-year-old midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan from Blackpool, racking up 23 appearances and a goal during his spell at Stadium MK.

He was recalled in January though while the Tangerines were suffering a midfield crisis, but only played twice in the second half of the season before being released at the end of his contract.

Robson was invited to Dons’ end of season awards in May, prompting rumour that he could be on course for a return to Stadium MK, which was confirmed this evening (Wednesday).

The midfielder, who cut his teeth in the Sunderland academy before his move to Blackpool in 2020, said he was eager to stay and see out his initial loan spell at Dons last season, but was delighted to put pen to paper on a permament deal.

“I’m over the moon,” Robson said. “I think everybody knew how much I wanted to return in January but I’m back now and delighted to kick on.

“I really enjoyed my time here. The manager, the staff and the players are great and something really special has been created here. To be a part of that moving forwards is great and I’m really excited.

“The fans have been brilliant with me. I feel like I bonded with them during my short time here last season, so I’m looking forward to playing in front of them again and hopefully we can give them plenty to shout about.”

Robson is Dons’ second signing of the summer following the capture of Norwich City striker Matt Dennis two weeks ago.

With the start of pre-season training officially beginning on Monday, there is also no news a yet on the contract offers put forth to David Kasumu and Josh McEachran.