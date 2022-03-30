Rollercoaster season sees Dons Women in a dramatic fight for safety

MK Dons Women have three matches to go this season, and are just a point from safety

A stunning run of form since Christmas has given MK Dons Women a chance of staying in the Southern Premier Division with three games remaining.

After two Covid seasons without relegation, four teams our of 14 will go down this term, and as it stands Dons sit 11th, just a point from safety.

The writing should have been on the wall a while ago though, with the club having just two points to their name on December 18 before their first win. Since then, Dons have picked up 21 points, most recently with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Chichester, to keep them in with a shout of staying up.

They face back-to-back games against Portsmouth, who sit sixth, before the season finale against Hounslow, who sit bottom without a single point to their name all term.

“It has been a rollercoaster this season,” said Jack Sharp, MK Dons SET Football Development Manager.

“We’d back ourselves ordinarily not to get relegated but now we’re fighting to stay in the league.

“Our performances since Christmas has seen an unbelievable turnaround which has given us a chance of staying up in the final three games.”

Forward Mollie Coupar urged supporters to come to their remaining home games to give them a boost in their fight for survival.

She said: “It’s so important - they’re our 12th player. It’s not just an experience for us to play here, but for the fans too. Women’s football is a different experience to men’s football. If you’re curious about it, come down and watch. I can only tell you positive things. We’ve built a massive togetherness, we just need that extra push on game days.”