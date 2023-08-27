Room for improvement despite early success, says Dons’ scorer O’Hora

Goal-scorer Warren O’Hora warned MK Dons will only get better after they hit top spot in League Two on Saturday thanks to their win over Doncaster Rovers.

O’Hora headed home after 33 minutes, adding to Daniel Harvie’s 16th minute opener to put Dons 2-0 up at the interval. Despite Luke Molyneux pulling one back early in the second-half, Dons held on to claim their fourth win in five matches, while sending Rovers to the bottom of the Football League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though they were far from convincing at Stadium MK though, O’Hora believes Dons will only get better the more they work with and understand head coach Graham Alexander’s plans.

Read More Update on Eisa’s condition after he limps out of Dons win over Doncaster

He said: “We're winning games, four out of five. We've room to improve, and that's a positive. We'll crack it and I think we will.

“You can't get much better other than with a clean sheet. It's what we set out to do, we've got 12 out of 15 points.

“The gaffer has drilled into us about defending the goal and our box. We're slowly getting better at it, we know we need more clean sheets. We need to go and work on that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a bump in the road against Crawley, it happens in football but we've dug deep. We've started really well but we have to press on. We've got things we can work on, and that's what we'll do.”

Dons were on the back-foot for much of the second-half as Doncaster took control of the game, and tried to force the issue after pulling their goal back.

O’Hora though said while they had to defend for the majority of the closing stages, he never felt the result was in jeopardy.

He said: “Macca (Craig MacGillivray) came and claimed a few crosses and corners, I think they hit the post from a tight angle, but not much else.

“I think we'll be a bit disappointed with the goal we conceded at the start of the second-half, we gave him too much space to cut inside.