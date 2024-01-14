Rovers boss admits to short-comings in defeat to MK Dons

Tranmere Rovers manager Nigel Adkins

Tranmere Rovers manager Nigel Adkins was disappointed with his side's defending at the death as Ellis Harrison was able to convert from close range to secure a 2-1 win for MK Dons at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Unable to clear a corner deep into time added on, Harrison scored his fourth goal of the season when he was left unmarked to secure the three points for Mike Williamson's side, snatching a point away from Rovers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Adkins felt his side were second-best for the majority of the game, he said the manner of the second goal was the most disappointing thing.

Read More Williamson defends Dons after fiery scenes following late Tranmere winner

He said: "Their winner - it's a set-piece. Forget all the tactics, it's a corner, defend the first phase, second phase, mark your man. And we didn't do that well enough.

"It was a tough game for us, which we knew before kick-off. We set ourselves up in our usual way, but went behind early doors. We were on the attack! We tried use Dan Pike's long throw but it just slipped out of his hands and they go and score.

"We got back in the game when Kieron Morris scored, but we knew they were going to be a possession-based side. Our game plan was to be a compact shape, to be aggressive in the press to then intercept and counter. It’s fair to say we weren’t good enough."

Read More Harrison scores at the death to secure Dons win over Tranmere

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "Even when we got the ball, we kept giving it away. We changed the shape in the second-half to nullify them in midfield, but we had to be patient, and it can be frustrating but we didn't do it well enough still.