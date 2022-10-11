Rovers clash a must-win for Dons according to Johnson

Liam Manning is trying not to put too much pressure on MK Dons’ game with Bristol Rovers this evening, but midfielder Bradley Johnson believes it is a must-win match.

With Dons slipping to 22nd in League One on Saturday, losing their last two in the division, the rearranged fixture against Rovers at Stadium MK provides Dons, in their 500th home game, the opportunity to climb back out of the drop zone.

Especially coming after lacklustre performances against Peterborough and for the first hour against Shrewsbury on Saturday, Johnson said the players feel they have to pick up three points against Joey Barton’s side.

“We’ve got to win, simple as that,” he said. “We set targets at the beginning of the season and we haven’t got close to them yet.

“It’s been a tough start for us and we know it’s a big game for us and we have to win by any means necessary. We’re at home, and with them being near the bottom, so it’ll be about us.

“We have to do the basics right, work for each other, do the ugly stuff before we earn the right to play.”

Head coach Manning though said he would not be putting extra pressure on the players to win and more than he usually would heading ito the game.

He said: “There's pressure on every game, I wouldn't say it's the be all and end all though, and that's important. A win would be massive but whatever the outcome, it won't change anything overnight. We won't be down and out or out the other end positively.

