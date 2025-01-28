'Rubbish' MK Dons 'get away with one' with much-needed win over Harrogate Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Lindsey’s reaction to MK Dons’ 2-1 win over Harrogate Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey did not mince his words when describing MK Dons’ performance in the 2-1 win over Harrogate Town on Tuesday night, but admitted a win is a win.

Dons had not picked up a victory for 28 days prior to their three-point haul at Stadium MK, but the manner in which they saw off the Sulphurites at Stadium MK left a bigger impression than the result itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chalk and cheese compared to their showing in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Dons put in one of the worst performances in recent memory, but were leading through Joe White’s 27th minute opener headed into stoppage time. Zico Asare’s strike though appeared to have earned Harrogate a well-deserved share of the spoils - though arguably they deserved all three - but parity lasted just a minute before Alex Gilbey’s wonder-goal in the 94th minute secured Dons the win.

Read More Gilbey's stoppage time winner secures points for dismal Dons

Speaking afterwards, Lindsey was up-front about his side’s dismal showing, saying: “It was rubbish, we didn't play well at all, really poor.

“We started slowly, we took too long to build, we didn't attack, and it took us 25 minutes to get anywhere near their 18-yard box. I said a few choice words at half-time, but the players did too. It wasn't good enough.

“You could feel their equaliser coming. And I didn't even celebrate our winner because I was so annoyed with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it's three points and at the moment, we probably have to take that because of the run of form. We wipe our mouths and move on, but we have to be so much better.

“We looked nervy on the ball and didn't want to run forwards. We didn't pass forwards enough, and in the second-half we didn't pass forwards at all. We didn't play with any bravery. The only thing I'll give us is that we defended a lot of balls in the box.

“On Saturday, I saw a really good performance and good spirit. We showed spirit tonight, but not the performance. And the lads know it themselves. We're in it together, we've got to be so much better than that. We've got away with one.”

While less than 5,000 Dons fans were in attendance, they made their feelings heard during the awful second-half with boos and groans, frustration that Lindsey echoed along with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I don't blame them. I think it was fair for the fans to be like that, because I agreed with them. But we've got to stick together. The players put in a lot of effort today, but it was a lack of quality and a lack of bravery to play forwards.

“I want to win so we'll take it and we want to build a winning mentality. But we have to perform better than that. We were better than that on Saturday and only got a point, football is a funny game, madness isn't it.”