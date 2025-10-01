Sacked in February while third: We simulated MK Dons' season in the new FC26 game

It was quite a roller-coaster of a season

The demands were high at MK Dons when we simulated the League Two season in the new FC26 game.

As thousands of players all over the world take control of their favourite clubs, we did the same to see how the team from MK1 would navigate the season ahead. And the results were eyebrow raising and, in typical EA fashion, somewhat bug-ridden.

Taking over at the helm in pre-season, Dons navigated the early campaign in solid-fashion but there were clear front-runners from the very off in the form of Notts County. The Magpies started like a house on fire and would be the team to chase all season long.

Out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, after losing to Portsmouth on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, Dons also exited the Vertu Trophy in the knock-out stage, beaten 2-1 at home by Exeter City.

In the League, Dons would be in good shape heading into the January transfer window, tucked in nicely a handful of points off the top, sat in third spot with Walsall, Bristol Rovers and surprise package Shrewsbury Town all there or thereabouts in contention for the automatic places.

On the surface it looked good, but behind-the-scenes, the demands of Fahad Al Ghanim were not being met, and third place was not good enough as Dons headed into February. Whether it was a lack of activity in the January window (not wanting to get too carried away with the transfer kitty) or simply a frustration at not being the runaway leaders, we were sacked early in 2026.

The League Two table after our simulation in FC26 | Toby Lock

Dons though, under new leadership, would remain in the title fight but were not able to catch County who won the division at a canter, claiming the crown by 13 points. Dons’ record would read 21 wins, 14 draws and ten defeats. Those with even the most basic of maths skills would be right - that’s only 45 games. A bug in an EA game? Surely not... Shrewsbury would finish third, much to the chagrin of Walsall in fourth, as the Shrews would actually play 47 games.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing would round out the season as the club’s leading scorer with 17 in all competitions, but would finish joint-top-scorer in the league alongside Callum Paterson on 14. Aaron Collins would net 15 in all competitions, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on 13.

The player stats at the end of the season | Toby Lock

Defensively, Dons would prove a stern test for clubs to break down, conceding just 37 goals while keeping 13 clean sheets.

We, meanwhile, would be left to lick our wounds and watch on from the dugouts of Tranmere Rovers, finishing just outside the top half, destined for another season in the fourth tier.