Sacked MK Dons boss Lindsey returns to Crawley Town

The former MK Dons head coach, sacked less than three weeks ago, is back at his old club

Scott Lindsey has confirmed his return to football less than three weeks after being sacked by MK Dons, re-signing with League One Crawley Town.

The 52-year-old ditched the Reds back in September in favour of dropping a division to take over at Stadium MK following Mike Williamson’s departure for Carlisle United.

But winning only nine games from 29, and a run of two wins in 16, left Dons in their lowest ever position in League Two, and cost Lindsey his job after five months in charge.

Lindsey, who led Crawley to promotion from League Two last season, was spotted in the directors’ box at the Broadfield Stadium recently, prior to the sacking of his replacement Rob Elliot with the side sat in the relegation zone, 12 points from safety.

With Elliot sacked earlier this week, Lindsey’s return was confirmed overnight.

“We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town,” said chairman Preston Johnson. “We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the club and the game.

“We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community. Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”