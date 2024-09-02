Salford City 1-0 MK Dons - Third defeat in four for MK Dons
Salford City vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Salford City 1-0 MK Dons
It’s defeat again for MK Dons as they slump to their third loss in the opening four games this season.
Good chances created but just did not have the composure in front of goal. Gilbey and Hendry put wide, Tommy Leigh hit the post, just that Frankie Okoronkwo strike just before the break the difference
90 mins: Finch hobbles off
The youngster took a nasty hit earlier and has been holding his back since. But he can’t continue, and he has to be replaced by MJ Williams.
Five minutes to be added on
88 mins: Close again
Great ball into the mixer from Tomlinson, Harrison and Finch miss it but it takes a Salford flick
84 mins: What a save
Oh it looked for all the world as though Tommy Leigh was about to equalise but Jones tips the strike onto the post.
Salford go straight up the other end, an excellent save denies Adelakun
82 mins: Dons starting to rush
They’re sensing this game is running away from them, and Dons are starting to get a little sloppy.
Kylian Kouassi meanwhile sends an effort miles wide for Salford
80 mins: Another Salford change
On comes Haji Mnoga for his debut, replacing Dan Chesters
79 mins: Finch with an effort
Good stuff from the loanee Finch, cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the box but Jones keeps his effort out
78 min: McGill saves again
Another loose touch from Leigh this time allows Adelakun to get a sniff but it’s worked out to Garbutt who fires it straight at McGill
74 mins: Defence into attack
The excellent Tyrese Fornah ranges forward but is denied by a brilliant tackle from Callum Tripp, who unleashes Finch down the flank, who wins a corner
71 mins: Dons make a change
Hendry is booed off the field by the Salford fans, replaced by Ellis Harrison
70 mins: Double change for Salford
Watson and Kouassi on for Stockton and Woodburn
66 mins: Big stop from McGill
Cole Stockton bullies his way past Offord, takes aim but fires into the chest of McGill
60 mins: Edwards is a lucky man...
Bit of a clash between Edwards and Hendry, and then he decides to barge through the Dons man right under the ref’s nose.
Meanwhile, Dons continue and Lemonhaigh-Evans’ shot it blockled.
Two changes for Dons now - Tommy Leigh replaces Liam Kelly, and Stephen Wearne is off for Sonny Finch as he makes his debut
50 mins: Hendry puts just side
Great ball over the top, Hendry gets under it, he looks to lift it over Jones but the keeper watches it drop just wide
49 mins: Gilbey should score
Oh what a terrific move - Lemonheigh-Evans unleashes Gilbey down the left, he bears down on goal but somehow puts his effort wide
Second-half
Back underway for the second-half
HALF TIME: Salford 1-0 MK Dons
A messy game for much of it, but it opened up towards the end of the half as Salford go in ahead at the break.
Frankie Okoronkwo with a good run and composed finish three minutes before the break, but Dons, who have had the better of the chances need to show more composure themselves in front of goal
Stoppage time
One minute
