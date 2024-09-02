Live

Salford City 1-0 MK Dons - Third defeat in four for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 21:56 BST
MK Dons take on Salford City in League Two this evening

Salford City vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:55 BST

FULL TIME: Salford City 1-0 MK Dons

It’s defeat again for MK Dons as they slump to their third loss in the opening four games this season.

Good chances created but just did not have the composure in front of goal. Gilbey and Hendry put wide, Tommy Leigh hit the post, just that Frankie Okoronkwo strike just before the break the difference

21:47 BST

90 mins: Finch hobbles off

The youngster took a nasty hit earlier and has been holding his back since. But he can’t continue, and he has to be replaced by MJ Williams.

Five minutes to be added on

21:45 BST

88 mins: Close again

Great ball into the mixer from Tomlinson, Harrison and Finch miss it but it takes a Salford flick

21:41 BST

84 mins: What a save

Oh it looked for all the world as though Tommy Leigh was about to equalise but Jones tips the strike onto the post.

Salford go straight up the other end, an excellent save denies Adelakun

21:39 BST

82 mins: Dons starting to rush

They’re sensing this game is running away from them, and Dons are starting to get a little sloppy.

Kylian Kouassi meanwhile sends an effort miles wide for Salford

21:36 BST

80 mins: Another Salford change

On comes Haji Mnoga for his debut, replacing Dan Chesters

21:36 BST

79 mins: Finch with an effort

Good stuff from the loanee Finch, cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the box but Jones keeps his effort out

21:35 BST

78 min: McGill saves again

Another loose touch from Leigh this time allows Adelakun to get a sniff but it’s worked out to Garbutt who fires it straight at McGill

21:31 BST

74 mins: Defence into attack

The excellent Tyrese Fornah ranges forward but is denied by a brilliant tackle from Callum Tripp, who unleashes Finch down the flank, who wins a corner

21:27 BST

71 mins: Dons make a change

Hendry is booed off the field by the Salford fans, replaced by Ellis Harrison

21:27 BST

70 mins: Double change for Salford

Watson and Kouassi on for Stockton and Woodburn

21:23 BST

66 mins: Big stop from McGill

Cole Stockton bullies his way past Offord, takes aim but fires into the chest of McGill

21:17 BST

60 mins: Edwards is a lucky man...

Bit of a clash between Edwards and Hendry, and then he decides to barge through the Dons man right under the ref’s nose.

Meanwhile, Dons continue and Lemonhaigh-Evans’ shot it blockled.

Two changes for Dons now - Tommy Leigh replaces Liam Kelly, and Stephen Wearne is off for Sonny Finch as he makes his debut

21:06 BST

50 mins: Hendry puts just side

Great ball over the top, Hendry gets under it, he looks to lift it over Jones but the keeper watches it drop just wide

21:05 BST

49 mins: Gilbey should score

Oh what a terrific move - Lemonheigh-Evans unleashes Gilbey down the left, he bears down on goal but somehow puts his effort wide

21:02 BST

Second-half

Back underway for the second-half

20:48 BST

HALF TIME: Salford 1-0 MK Dons

A messy game for much of it, but it opened up towards the end of the half as Salford go in ahead at the break.

Frankie Okoronkwo with a good run and composed finish three minutes before the break, but Dons, who have had the better of the chances need to show more composure themselves in front of goal

20:45 BST

Stoppage time

One minute

