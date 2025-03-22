Sanders heads MK Dons to much-needed victory over Cheltenham Town

League Two: Cheltenham Town 0-1 MK Dons

Jack Sanders’ first-half header secured a much-needed win for MK Dons as they beat Cheltenham Town 1-0 at the EV Chargers Point Stadium on Saturday.

The defender nodded in Joe White’s ninth minute cross to net his first goal since his January move from St Johnstone, securing Ben Gladwin’s second win in four games.

Taking on bottom club Carlisle United on Tuesday night, Dons sit 17th, now 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Ben Gladwin made two changes to the side for the trip to Gloucestershire, welcoming back Jack Sanders and Callum Hendry from illness and suspension respectively, with Callum Tripp international duty with Wales U21s and Nico Lawrence named on the bench.

Jonathan Leko made his long-awaited return after being sidelined for 14 months with a knee injury to be named amongst the substitutes, while Scott Hogan was out of the squad entirely.

A week on from their hugely disappointing performance at Port Vale, Gladwin called for more intensity from his side at the EV Charger Points Stadium, and he got it with one of the best first-half performances in a long time, sparked by Sanders' first goal for the club after just nine minutes.

The defender nodded home Joe White's cross at the far post after a short-corner routine put the visitors in the ascendency, and for much of the opening half, they looked good value for it.

With the wind in their sails, Dons could and should have extended their lead. Callum Hendry fired into the side netting from close range, Alex Gilbey skidded one just wide of the post, while both Dan Crowley and Joe White fired off target as the home side looked rocked by Dons' early approach.

Cheltenham would threaten though, with Matty Taylor getting two bites of the cherry to put Connal Trueman to work, while he also headed onto the roof of the net. Sanders, having marked his comeback with a goal, was also proving himself in the backline too, making a brilliant tackle on the edge of the box to deny Ethon Archer a shooting opportunity, while proving difficult to beat in the air too.

The second-half proved a real battle of attrition for both sides, but one which ultimately saw Dons come out on top. Much like in the first-half, Trueman was not hugely called upon but for a few spells of pressure from the hosts, while at the other end, Day needed to be on his toes on a couple of occasions to keep Dons out.

Joe Tomlinson tested the keeper with a stinging effort from the edge of the box, Orsi fired an effort just wide, and somehow the Cheltenham stopper denied Laurence Maguire in the closing stages when he gambled on a Liam Kelly free-kick.

After 14 long months, Jonathan Leko made his eagerly anticipated return too, and had the ball in the net for what Dons supporters though was the winner deep into stoppage time, only or it to be chalked off for offside.

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 4,283 (388)

Cheltenham Town: Day, Kinsella, Dieng, Taylor (Hay 65), Thomas, Williams (King 74), Bakare (Miller 80), Archer, Adedokun (Dulson 65), Stubbs, Backwell (Jude-Boyd 46)

Subs not used: Miller, Liggett, Diallo

MK Dons: Trueman, Offord, Maguire, Sanders, Tomlinson, Gilbey, White (Nemane 88), Lemonheigh-Evans, Crowley (Kelly 80), Hendry (Leko 70), Orsi

Subs not used: MacGillivray, O’Reilly, Lawrence, Waller

Booked: Jude-Boyd