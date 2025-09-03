Sanders tops fantasy charts as Offord joins him in Team of the Month

The MK Dons defence was racking up the points in August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defensive duo Jack Sanders and Luke Offord have been included in the first Fantasy EFL Team of the Month, with Sanders named player of the month.

The pair helped MK Dons keep three clean sheets at the start of the campaign, and both found the back of the net in August to contribute to their scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have provided assists too, but it has been Sanders’ performances in the heart of MK Dons’ defence which have secured him the most points in the whole of the EFL, with his 92 clearances thus far being ten more than any other defender in the pyramid. He scored 58 points, nine more than Offord who follows him in second spot with 49.

Former Dons striker Matt Dennis has hit the ground running for Notts County this season, bagging five goals and three assists in six outings.

Other players included are Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Owen Goodman, Salford City defender Adebola Oluwo, Harrogate midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna and Stockport’s Oliver Norwood.