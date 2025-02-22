Sarcevic brace sees Bradford City comfortably past MK Dons

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: Bradford City 2-0 MK Dons

An Antoni Sarcevic brace ensured another defeat for MK Dons as Bradford City ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at Valley Parade on Saturday.

The 32-year-old scored either side of half-time to secure the points for Graham Alexander’s side as Dons’ miserable form continued, losing for the tenth time in their last 15 games.

The result sees Dons drop 17th in League Two, 13 points above the drop zone and 13 from the play-off spots.

After bemoaning his lack of defensive consistency ahead of the game, Scott Lindsey gave his back line another reshuffle for the trip to Valley Parade, bringing teenager Charlie Waller back into the starting line-up as Dons reverted to a back three. Aaron Nemane also returned to the side for the first time in four games, taking over on the right-flank from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, while Jay Williams missed out through suspension.

Desperately seeking a win against a side who has lost just once at home all season, Dons almost inevitably fell behind after ten minutes when Antoni Sarcevic judged the flight of the ball to perfection, getting in behind Luke Offord and Nico Lawrence to pick his post in the bottom corner past Conal Trueman.

Until that point, Dons had made a decent fist of things, forcing a couple of corners, but the goal rattled their confidence. The hosts, led by ex-Dons boss Graham Alexander, sensed another was in the offing and came close to it five minutes later but for Lawrence's vital interception from inside the six-yard box.

Dons showed flashes of life, with the returning Nemane making a couple of promising runs into the box but his end product was lacking, while Bradford could have extended their lead when Tayo Adaramola get in behind in almost a carbon copy of the opener, only to see Trueman save with his feet.

The visitors appeared to rally a little at the start of the second-half but quickly fell back into their old pattern, and were the authors of many of their own problems. A loose ball from Dan Crowley inside the centre circle presented Bradford with their best chance of doubling the lead but keeper Trueman did brilliantly to deny Mellon but another error on the hour he could do little to prevent.

When Nico Lawrence lost control on the touchline, a quick ball forwards found Sarcevic to round Trueman, poking home his and Bradford's second.

The returning Joe White, replacing the ineffective Scott Hogan in the aftermath of the goal, changed Dons stance in the game, and suddenly they looked as though they could threaten. Twice he sent Nemane down the right-hand side, his crosses though were far out of reach of his team-mates, while Patterson on the opposite flank managed to create one for Orsi, but his effort was denied at the near post by Sam Walker - about his only involvement all afternoon.

There would still be moments of madness at the back for Dons though, cheaply giving up possession to create Bradford chances for them, twice seeing Pointon break down the flank, crossing dangerously but ultimately beyond his team-mates.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 17,566 (314)

Bradford City: S Walker, Halliday, Smallwood, Sarsevic, Baldwin, Pattison (Khela 29), Johnson, Pointon, Mellon (J Walker 78), Crichlow (Byrne 73), Adaramola (Leigh 78)

Subs not used: Hilton, Byrne, Huntington, Lapslie

MK Dons: Trueman, Offord, Lawrence, Waller, Patterson, Nemane (O'Reilly 80), Kelly, Gilbey, Crowley, Hogan (White 62), Orsi (Hendry 80)

Subs not used: Harness, Tomlinson, Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans

Booked: Patterson, Khela